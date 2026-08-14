Deluge in Japan: Record Rainfall Paralyzes Tokyo's Narita Airport

Record rainfall hit Japan, stranding travelers at Tokyo's Narita Airport and causing widespread flooding that disrupted transport systems, knocked out power to 20,000 homes, and claimed eight lives.

As over 360 mm of rain fell in the Chiba area, soldiers were dispatched to aid rescue operations, with the flood conditions exceeding previous records.

Thousands faced chaos, with significant transport disruptions and power outages, while emergency recovery efforts continue to manage the aftermath of this unprecedented weather event.