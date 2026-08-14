Philippines-China Joint Exploration: A New Era in South China Sea Relations?

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr highlighted a potential for joint oil and gas exploration with China amidst ongoing South China Sea disputes. Talks with China are advancing, aiming to enhance Manila's energy security amid supply disruptions. Both nations have previously faced challenges due to sovereignty disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 14:58 IST
Philippines-China Joint Exploration: A New Era in South China Sea Relations?
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  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced on Friday the potential for joint oil and gas exploration between the Philippines and China, despite long-standing disputes in the South China Sea. This comes as Manila seeks to strengthen its energy security amidst recent supply disruptions and rising prices.

Marcos stated that progress in negotiations with China indicates a growing willingness from both sides to reach a beneficial arrangement. The discussions have gained momentum, as both countries resumed high-level talks in March on the contested maritime region, with preliminary steps toward cooperation being explored.

Tensions have persisted due to China’s extensive claims over the South China Sea, despite a 2016 international ruling favoring Manila. However, Marcos reaffirmed the continuation of economic collaboration with China, emphasizing the lack of a distancing policy and noting China’s significant investment role in the Philippines.

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