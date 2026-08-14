SmartVakheel.AI Wins 'Legal AI Innovation of the Year 2026'

SmartVakheel.AI, the brainchild of SMARTnCODE Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has been awarded the prestigious 'Legal AI Innovation of the Year 2026' at the Bespoke Legal Summit, held at Four Points by Sheraton, New Delhi. This accolade celebrates the platform's groundbreaking contribution to modernizing litigation workflows using artificial intelligence and automation technologies in India.

The award was presented amidst a gathering of eminent figures from the legal fraternity, signaling a significant endorsement of SmartVakheel.AI's efforts to simplify legal processes. Unlike traditional legal research tools, the platform serves as a comprehensive Legal OS, facilitating AI-assisted research, document drafting, case preparation, and more. This milestone underscores SmartVakheel.AI's commitment to enhancing the efficiency of legal professionals.

Mr. Suryanarayan Reddy, CEO of SMARTnCODE Technologies, expressed pride in receiving this honor, emphasizing the company's mission to empower, not replace, legal professionals through intelligent technology. As part of its future vision, SmartVakheel.AI is set to expand its AI capabilities and reach, aiming to integrate its tools into law schools and continuously evolve alongside India's LegalTech landscape.