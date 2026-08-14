FutureSkills PRIME Empowers Over 34 Lakh in Digital Skilling Wave

In a major stride towards enhancing digital literacy in India, the FutureSkills PRIME initiative has reached over 34 lakh registered candidates, as per data released by the Ministry of Electronics & IT. Of these, 13 lakh have successfully earned certifications, with an impressive 86% originating from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared these details in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the impact of the program designed by NASSCOM and MeitY to provide industry-aligned courses. Notably, over 23 lakh participants have commenced training, including a substantial 41% female representation.

Additionally, NIELIT centers have expanded their reach, training more than 4,000 government officials and a further 5,400 participants through bootcamps. The Ministry emphasized India's leading position in AI adoption and digital innovation, supported by partnerships with academia and industry to develop skills in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, cyber security, and cloud computing.