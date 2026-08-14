EU Resumes Probe into MMG's Nickel Deal

The European Commission has resumed its investigation into Hong Kong-listed MMG's efforts to acquire Anglo American's Brazilian nickel operations. A new deadline for a decision has been set for November 30, according to the Commission's website update on Friday.

Regulatory scrutiny came to a halt last November when EU antitrust regulators stopped the investigation, citing the "clock" in merger inquiries can be paused if parties fail to submit crucial information promptly.

The Commission had earlier expressed concerns that the acquisition might enable MMG to redirect ferronickel supplies away from Europe, potentially harming European stainless steel production.