EU Resumes Probe into MMG's Nickel Deal

The European Commission has restarted its investigation into MMG's acquisition of Anglo American's Brazilian nickel business, setting a new decision deadline for November 30. Previously paused due to incomplete information, the deal raises concerns about potential impacts on European ferronickel and stainless steel production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:09 IST
EU Resumes Probe into MMG's Nickel Deal
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  • European Union

The European Commission has resumed its investigation into Hong Kong-listed MMG's efforts to acquire Anglo American's Brazilian nickel operations. A new deadline for a decision has been set for November 30, according to the Commission's website update on Friday.

Regulatory scrutiny came to a halt last November when EU antitrust regulators stopped the investigation, citing the "clock" in merger inquiries can be paused if parties fail to submit crucial information promptly.

The Commission had earlier expressed concerns that the acquisition might enable MMG to redirect ferronickel supplies away from Europe, potentially harming European stainless steel production.

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