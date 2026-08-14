Tensions Escalate in Strait of Hormuz Amid Naval Blockade

The Strait of Hormuz witnessed increased tensions as ship transits nearly halted following attacks on vessels and a U.S. naval blockade of Iran. A senior Iranian source reported little progress in negotiating peace since the June agreement collapsed, prompting Iran to resume ship attacks.

The UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company reported attacks on two vessels in the strait, accusing Iran. Data from ship tracking firm Kpler showed limited ship movement and no crude oil shipments on Friday, with below-average transits compared to previous months.

U.S. officials pledged continued military presence and economic measures against Iran, aiming to exert pressure. President Trump's domestic opposition to the conflict grew amid rising fuel prices and economic strains, while Iran demanded sanctions' removal to reopen the crucial waterway.