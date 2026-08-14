Kathua Hosts Grand 'Tiranga Rally' as India Nears 80th Independence Day

Union Minister Jitendra Singh led a significant 'Tiranga Rally' in Kathua as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The rally celebrates India's nearing 80th year of independence and calls for a developed nation by 2047. Key highlights include milestones and activities planned for the historic commemoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:51 IST
Kathua Hosts Grand 'Tiranga Rally' as India Nears 80th Independence Day
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh spearheaded a 'Tiranga Rally' in Kathua, marking a significant event on the eve of India's Independence Day. The rally forms a part of the nationwide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which seeks to instill patriotic spirit by encouraging citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes.

In his remarks to the press, Jitendra Singh emphasized the nearing completion of 79 years of Independence, reflecting on the next milestone of 80 years and setting a vision for a developed India by 2047, inspired by Prime Minister Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' call. He highlighted recent governmental actions like elevating 'Vande Mataram' to the status of the national anthem and the significance of the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

As the nation approaches its 80th Independence Day anniversary, this year also commemorates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram.' Celebrations include a variety of activities such as bike rallies, concerts, and tricolor illuminations. Unique initiatives like the 'Selfie with Tiranga' continue to foster national pride, celebrating the enduring spirit of unity and heritage. (ANI)

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