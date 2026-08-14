Soaring Costs: The Lingering Impact of Engine Crises on Airlines

Airlines are grappling with financial burdens from persistent engine problems, despite improvements in fleet availability. A series of engine durability issues, exacerbated by labor and parts shortages, has driven up leasing and maintenance costs, overshadowing operational gains. Airlines continue to face significant repair expenses and complex supply tensions with engine manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:28 IST
Soaring Costs: The Lingering Impact of Engine Crises on Airlines
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Airlines worldwide are facing lingering financial challenges due to enduring engine issues, despite notable advances in fleet availability.

Air New Zealand offers a case study, with CEO Nikhil Ravishankar noting the extended timeline needed to resolve leasing costs accumulated during a persistent engine crisis. Newer engine durability problems, such as those encountered with Pratt & Whitney models, have prompted airlines to lease additional engines, increasing costs even as availability improves.

Data from the U.S. Transportation Department shows a steep rise in maintenance expenditures, fueled by supply shortages and delayed aircraft deliveries. Industry experts caution about tensions between airlines and engine manufacturers, as pricing dynamics become strained. Despite technological advancements, financial relief remains an ongoing challenge for airlines.

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