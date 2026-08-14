Jet Engine Crisis Leaves Airlines Navigating Through Turbulent Costs

Airlines around the globe are seeing their fleets take to the skies again, but the aftermath of a prolonged engine crisis is still impacting their financials. Engine-related issues continue to burden these companies with astronomical costs, even as the number of grounded jets decreases.

Air New Zealand serves as a case in point, having experienced up to 20% of its fleet grounded due to engine problems. Although availability has significantly improved, shedding the additional leases and related expenses could take over a year. The engine crisis stemmed from wear and tear issues and specific technical malfunctions, leading to expanded inspections and the need to lease additional engines and aircraft.

Increased expenses are being reported due to delayed aircraft deliveries from major manufacturers, compelling the retention of older jets in service. This issue has led to a significant rise in maintenance costs, which isn't expected to ease in the short term as airlines are locked into long-term lease agreements even as their own engines come back into operation.