Jet Engine Crisis Leaves Airlines Navigating Through Turbulent Costs

Airlines are grappling with financial repercussions due to ongoing engine issues. The crisis, initially caused by engine durability problems and a shortage of labor, spare parts, and repair capacity, has led to increased lease and maintenance costs, even as grounding incidents decrease. Airlines are finding it challenging to eliminate these costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:31 IST
Jet Engine Crisis Leaves Airlines Navigating Through Turbulent Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Airlines around the globe are seeing their fleets take to the skies again, but the aftermath of a prolonged engine crisis is still impacting their financials. Engine-related issues continue to burden these companies with astronomical costs, even as the number of grounded jets decreases.

Air New Zealand serves as a case in point, having experienced up to 20% of its fleet grounded due to engine problems. Although availability has significantly improved, shedding the additional leases and related expenses could take over a year. The engine crisis stemmed from wear and tear issues and specific technical malfunctions, leading to expanded inspections and the need to lease additional engines and aircraft.

Increased expenses are being reported due to delayed aircraft deliveries from major manufacturers, compelling the retention of older jets in service. This issue has led to a significant rise in maintenance costs, which isn't expected to ease in the short term as airlines are locked into long-term lease agreements even as their own engines come back into operation.

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Development Uptrend: CM Saha Lays Foundations for Progress in Unakoti

Tripura's Development Uptrend: CM Saha Lays Foundations for Progress in Unak...

India
2
Spain Extends Almaraz Nuclear Plant Operations: Balancing Renewables with Nuclear Power

Spain Extends Almaraz Nuclear Plant Operations: Balancing Renewables with Nu...

Spain
3
Ebola Spreads to Unaffected Congo Province

Ebola Spreads to Unaffected Congo Province

Democratic Republic of Congo
4
Russia Accuses U.S. of Deep Involvement in Ukrainian Attacks

Russia Accuses U.S. of Deep Involvement in Ukrainian Attacks

Russia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026