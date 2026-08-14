Vandalism Strikes WWII Memorial: Justice Pursued

A woman named Melissa Farris has been arrested for vandalizing the World War Two memorial in Washington. Charged with two felonies, she faces up to 10 years in prison for defacing the site with soap and graffiti. Authorities have pledged to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 20:20 IST
Vandalism Strikes WWII Memorial: Justice Pursued
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  • Country:
  • United States

A woman was taken into custody and charged with two felonies in relation to the vandalism of the World War Two memorial in Washington, as reported by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, on Friday.

Melissa Farris faces charges of depredation against property of the United States and destruction of veterans memorials. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison. The memorial was defaced on Thursday with bubbly soap and graffiti, marking the scene with the phrase "Clean hands Dirty $" in red and green paint.

Images appear to show a woman, identified as Farris, allegedly holding a can near the red-painted area of the memorial. Though Reuters could not immediately verify the images, Pirro shared them on social media. Attempts to reach Farris and Pirro's office for comments were unsuccessful.

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