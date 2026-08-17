Arun Icecreams Debuts at New York India Day Parade: Expanding Global Reach

Arun Icecreams, a leading South Indian brand under Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., marked its inaugural presence at the New York India Day Parade. The flagship ice cream brand utilized this grand platform to enhance its visibility in the US, aiming to expand their international market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-08-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 15:02 IST
Arun Icecreams Debuts at New York India Day Parade: Expanding Global Reach
Arun Icecreams brings sweet flavors to New York City during the 44th Annual India Day Parade on Madison Avenue. Image Credit: ANI

Arun Icecreams, a well-known South Indian ice cream brand under the umbrella of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., made its debut at the New York India Day Parade 2026 on Madison Avenue. This significant participation on August 16 marked a strategic push into the United States market.

The event featured a creatively designed parade float and engaging consumer booths along the iconic avenue. Arun Icecreams took this opportunity to distribute over 15,000 ice creams in an array of popular flavors, such as Butterscotch sandwich and Cream n cookies Donuts. This move comes on the heels of the brand's expansion into the US, signaling its first foray into the grand parade and aiming to connect with a broader consumer base.

R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., expressed enthusiasm over this international venture, noting the event as a pivotal moment for the brand. As Arun Icecreams continues to make strides beyond its native markets, such global initiatives highlight its dedication to quality and consumer delight while building its international footprint.

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