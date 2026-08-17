Arun Icecreams Debuts at New York India Day Parade: Expanding Global Reach

Arun Icecreams, a well-known South Indian ice cream brand under the umbrella of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., made its debut at the New York India Day Parade 2026 on Madison Avenue. This significant participation on August 16 marked a strategic push into the United States market.

The event featured a creatively designed parade float and engaging consumer booths along the iconic avenue. Arun Icecreams took this opportunity to distribute over 15,000 ice creams in an array of popular flavors, such as Butterscotch sandwich and Cream n cookies Donuts. This move comes on the heels of the brand's expansion into the US, signaling its first foray into the grand parade and aiming to connect with a broader consumer base.

R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., expressed enthusiasm over this international venture, noting the event as a pivotal moment for the brand. As Arun Icecreams continues to make strides beyond its native markets, such global initiatives highlight its dedication to quality and consumer delight while building its international footprint.