Euro zone benchmark government bond yields hovered near their highest in over 15 years on Monday as the continuing Middle East conflict intensified inflation worries. Iran urged the U.S. to accept defeat, amid President Trump’s strong rhetoric against Tehran, warning of sustained high fuel prices due to the conflict.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield remained steady at 3.20%, reaching its peak in late July since May 2011. The two-year bond yields stayed relatively unchanged at 2.79%. Money markets are pricing a European Central Bank deposit rate of 2.76% by March 2027, anticipating a rate increase in September.

Experts believe a maximum one hike from the ECB is likely. Oil prices, crucial to inflation, are mixed due to diplomatic uncertainties. The yield gap between Italian bonds and Bunds widened amid geopolitical tension, while France's fiscal concerns ahead of the 2027 presidential election pressurize its bonds.