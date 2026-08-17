Why Incremental Innovation Could Be Africa’s Most Powerful Job Creator

Innovation is routinely presented as the route through which African economies can raise productivity, strengthen competitiveness and create better jobs. However, new firm-level evidence suggests that the employment payoff depends heavily on what businesses actually mean by innovation. Some forms appear capable of widening employment across skill groups, while others concentrate opportunities among workers who already possess stronger technical capabilities.

The study, "Innovation Heterogeneity and Employment Structure in Sub-Saharan African Firms," published in the MDPI journal Economies, was authored by Seth Asiamah, Dragana Radicic, Mehrshad Parvin and Jun Hou. Rather than asking whether innovation simply creates jobs, the researchers examine how product, process, organisational, incremental and radical innovation are associated with permanent, temporary, skilled, unskilled and total employment.

The study argues that firms in Sub-Saharan Africa operate under very different conditions from businesses in richer economies, including tighter financing constraints, weaker infrastructure and uneven availability of specialised skills.

Innovation Is Not a Single Road to Job Creation

The researchers use World Bank Enterprise Survey and Innovation Follow-up Survey data covering Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, South Sudan and Namibia. After removing firms with missing information, the analysis includes 5,092 manufacturing and service firms, providing a relatively broad firm-level view of the region's innovation-employment relationship.

The study compares innovative firms with similar non-innovating firms through propensity-score matching, taking into account characteristics including firm size, age, export orientation, business-group affiliation, industry and country. Kernel matching forms the main empirical approach, while nearest-neighbour matching is used as a robustness test. The methodology improves comparability between firms, although it cannot eliminate every possible source of selection bias.

The broader message emerging from the analysis is that asking whether "innovation creates jobs" is too crude a question. Product development, improvements in production processes, workplace reorganisation and genuinely novel technologies can affect labour demand through very different channels. A technology that expands sales may require more workers, while another that raises technical complexity may increase demand primarily for specialists.

Innovation strategies are often evaluated through aggregate indicators such as research spending, technology adoption or the number of innovative firms. The research suggests that policymakers interested in inclusive employment need an additional question: what kind of innovation is being encouraged, and which workers are likely to benefit from it?

Incremental and Process Innovation Deliver the Broadest Employment Gains

The study's most striking result concerns incremental innovation, small improvements and continuous changes to existing products, services or production processes. Firms classified as incremental innovators recorded approximately 28.3% higher permanent employment, 20.1% higher temporary employment, 24% higher skilled employment, 41.9% higher unskilled employment and 73.9% higher total employment than comparable firms without incremental innovation.

The figures do not prove that incremental innovation itself caused the employment differences. But the breadth of the association is significant because no other innovation category examined in the study displayed statistically supported differences across all five employment outcomes. For developing economies, the finding challenges the assumption that only frontier technologies or disruptive breakthroughs deserve to sit at the centre of innovation policy.

Incremental innovation can be particularly relevant where firms are upgrading from relatively modest technological bases. Better production routines, improved product quality, reduced waste, stronger customer service or more effective use of existing equipment may allow businesses to expand without immediately rendering their existing workforce obsolete. In that sense, gradual innovation can function as a bridge between productivity growth and employment inclusion.

Process innovation produces another important result. Process-innovating firms showed about 25% higher permanent employment, 21.3% higher skilled employment, 40.9% higher unskilled employment and 48.9% higher total employment than matched non-innovators, while the evidence for temporary employment was weaker.

This complicates fears that process upgrading necessarily means automation-driven job destruction. In many Sub-Saharan African firms, process innovation may involve removing production bottlenecks, improving logistics, reorganising workflows or using equipment more efficiently rather than replacing workers at scale. Where firms operate below potential capacity, greater efficiency can support higher output and, with it, increased demand for both skilled and less-skilled labour.

Radical Innovation Brings a Skills Warning

The employment picture changes markedly when firms undertake more radical innovation. The study finds that radical innovators reported around 17.5% higher skilled employment, but no statistically significant differences in permanent, temporary, unskilled or total employment under the main matching specification.

The pattern offers a warning for countries pursuing advanced technologies without simultaneously expanding the workforce capabilities needed to use them. More novel innovations often demand technical knowledge, stronger management systems and greater organisational capacity. Firms may therefore compete intensely for a relatively small group of qualified workers rather than generating broad-based labour demand.

Product innovation is also more selective than might be expected. Product-innovating firms recorded about 13% higher permanent employment and 30.5% higher total employment, while temporary and unskilled employment differences were not statistically significant.

Organisational innovation followed a similar pattern, with approximately 23.4% higher permanent employment, 16.5% higher skilled employment and 40.9% higher total employment, but no significant association with unskilled employment. This suggests that managerial upgrading and more structured workplace systems can help firms expand, but may also shift demand toward workers capable of operating in formal, coordinated and increasingly knowledge-intensive organisations.

Africa's Innovation Policy Needs an Employment Lens

The policy implication is not that governments should choose incremental innovation instead of radical innovation. Economies ultimately need firms capable of moving up technological ladders, entering more sophisticated markets and competing globally. The lesson is that different stages of innovation require different policy instruments if productivity gains are to translate into broad employment opportunities.

For product innovators, policymakers can strengthen commercialisation, quality standards, production readiness and market access. Process innovators may benefit from production-upgrading programmes, improved infrastructure and support for resolving operational bottlenecks, while organisational innovation can be encouraged through management training and stronger workplace systems.

The study gives particular weight to adaptation, continuous improvement, learning-by-doing and technological upgrading. Such activities are sometimes treated as second-tier innovation compared with patents, cutting-edge research or disruptive technologies. Yet in economies facing limited finance, infrastructure gaps and skills shortages, they may be precisely the mechanisms through which firms build capabilities without excluding large parts of the existing workforce.

Advanced innovation, meanwhile, must be linked more deliberately to technical education, vocational training and firm-level workforce development. Otherwise, investment in more sophisticated technologies risks producing an innovation economy with too few workers able to participate in it, reinforcing rather than easing labour-market inequality.

It should be noted that the data are cross-sectional and relate to the 2013–2014 survey period, propensity-score matching cannot account for unobserved factors such as managerial quality or entrepreneurial orientation, and the analysis examines employment levels rather than employment growth. The measures of innovation are also binary and do not capture intensity, while wages, working conditions and job security fall outside the study's employment indicators.

The limitations make newer longitudinal research especially important as African economies confront artificial intelligence, platform technologies, digital services and a new generation of automation tools. That said, the study delivers a powerful development-policy insight: the sophistication of an innovation is not the same thing as the inclusiveness of its economic impact.

For Sub-Saharan Africa, the most productive innovation strategy may therefore be a ladder rather than a leap. Supporting firms to improve continuously can create employment and capabilities today, while investments in skills, infrastructure and management prepare them for more technologically ambitious innovation tomorrow.