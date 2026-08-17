Trump's Firm Stance: No Nuclear Weapons for Iran

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his unwavering position that Iran cannot possess nuclear weapons. This declaration comes as diplomatic efforts to ease Middle East tensions show little sign of progress.

Trump, using his platform on Truth Social, stated, "The number one Goal is, and always will be, that Iran cannot have, in any way, shape, or form, a Nuclear Weapon."

The statement highlights the persistent focus of the U.S. administration on preventing nuclear proliferation, specifically concerning Iran, amidst a complex geopolitical landscape.