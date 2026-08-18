Paramount-Discovery Merger Faces Legal Hurdles

Paramount and Skydance petitioned a U.S. judge to demand $1.88 billion in bonds from states contesting their merger with Warner Bros Discovery, aiming to mitigate potential financial delays.

The deal, under threat of a costly ticking fee if not finalized by September 30, faces opposition from states concerned about market monopolization. Critics, including the Writers Guild of America, claim the merger could inflate prices in the media industry.

Regulatory approvals have been secured globally, but the legal battles persist. Paramount's efforts underscore the high stakes involved in creating a formidable competitor against Netflix and Disney.