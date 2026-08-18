Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh indicates that addressing inflation involves increasing interest rates, despite the existence of less appealing strategies. Alternatives such as reducing the Fed’s balance sheet or depending on AI-driven productivity gains fail to provide effective solutions for price stability.

While recent economic data has offered the Fed some relief, the persistence of inflation beyond target levels pressures Warsh and the Federal Open Market Committee to act decisively. Historical monetary policy influences have shifted, with policymakers’ enhanced communication shortening lag time from policy changes.

Though there have been significant cuts to the Fed's balance sheet from its pandemic peak, inflation persists above target. Further tightening risks liquidity shortages. Meanwhile, productivity improvements promise long-term gains, but significant inflation impacts remain distant, underscoring the necessity for rate hikes as a more immediate solution.