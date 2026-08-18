Sports World Shake-Up: Key Exits, Auctions, and Strategic Moves

The sports world sees several significant changes: FIFA's Kevin Lamour exits, NBA rules out Steve Ballmer's alleged violations, Pirates' Oneil Cruz returns from injury, and MLB approves Padres' sale. Meanwhile, a rare Michael Jordan jersey goes on auction, LIV Golf cancels an event, and key NFL and NBA ownership changes occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 05:23 IST
Sports World Shake-Up: Key Exits, Auctions, and Strategic Moves
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FIFA witnessed a significant departure as Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour parted ways with the organization following his criticism of President Gianni Infantino's plan to sell stake in FIFA's tournaments. This move is a notable shake-up, stirring conversations about leadership and governance within the governing body.

After a long investigation, the NBA confirmed Monday that there is no evidence to suggest that Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer illegally funneled money to Kawhi Leonard to circumvent team salary caps. The investigation highlights ongoing scrutiny on financial practices and compliance within professional sports teams.

In baseball news, the Pittsburgh Pirates activated center fielder Oneil Cruz after a 60-day injury hiatus. Cruz was originally sidelined in June due to hand fractures, marking his highly anticipated return to the field. His comeback is pivotal for the team, given his sterling performance before the injury.

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