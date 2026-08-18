Explosive Intrusion: Unidentified Aerial Object Violates Moldovan Airspace

On Monday, Moldova's foreign ministry condemned the breach of its airspace by an unidentified aerial object that subsequently exploded. This incident took place near the settlement of Talmaza, close to the Ukrainian border.

The explosion, which occurred shortly after the object entered at 1737 local time (1437 GMT), ignited a grass fire without causing casualties. The ministry emphasized the serious violation of Moldova's sovereignty and the direct risk to citizen safety, labeling such occurrences as unacceptable.

Given Moldova's proximity to Ukraine and ongoing military tensions, breaches of airspace have been frequent, involving numerous incidents of drones and debris. Moldovan authorities have yet to determine the origin of the object that ignited the previous day's incident.