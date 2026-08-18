China's Aluminium Surge: A Global Supply Game-Changer

China has increasingly stepped up as a pivotal aluminium supplier for Western markets, which are grappling with production disruptions in the Gulf region due to the Iran conflict. As the world's leading aluminium producer, China's timely export of primary metal, alloys, and semi-manufactured products is crucial in mitigating global supply chain impacts.

However, China's strategic export of aluminium, largely in alloy and semi-forms to avoid high taxes on primary metal, may have longer-term implications. This export pattern maintains domestic production at record highs amid stagnant local demand. Consequently, fabricating activity is being realigned from Western regions to China, inviting scrutiny and anti-dumping measures from Western policymakers.

The Iranian conflict has revived China's export dynamics due to a stressed Western supply chain. Yet, with China's aluminium demand flattening and production nearing capacity limits, there lies a potential cost for Western manufacturers relying on these exports for industrial needs.