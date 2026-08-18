EIF and BGK Invest €30 Million in Inovo.vc Technology Fund

The European Investment Fund and Poland's Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego have committed €30 million, or approximately PLN 129 million, to a new venture capital fund managed by Inovo.vc, adding fresh institutional funding for early-stage technology companies in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe.

The investment is the fourth transaction completed through Future Tech Poland, a joint initiative of the EIF and BGK created to strengthen Poland's venture capital market and help innovative companies gain access to larger pools of growth capital. Future Tech Poland has now allocated around PLN 580 million through its investments.

Inovo.vc focuses on early-stage technology businesses and has backed more than 70 teams since 2014. The new commitment gives the firm additional resources to support founders developing products that could grow beyond their domestic markets and compete across Europe and internationally.

Future Tech Poland builds larger pool of VC capital

Future Tech Poland operates as a fund-of-funds managed by the EIF and forms one of the pillars of the wider Innovate Poland programme. BGK has allocated PLN 1 billion to the initiative, accompanied by PLN 500 million in co-investment alongside that allocation.

Rather than investing exclusively in individual start-ups itself, the programme commits capital to venture capital managers that can identify and finance promising technology companies. This structure is intended to increase the size and depth of Poland's VC market while attracting more institutional money into an investment segment where young companies often need substantial funding before reaching profitability or international scale.

EIF Chief Executive Marjut Falkstedt said the investment in Inovo.vc supports a team with experience helping ambitious technology companies develop from an early stage. She described Future Tech Poland as a programme designed to strengthen Poland's innovation economy by expanding the scale of its local venture capital industry.

The initiative has a particular interest in sectors such as artificial intelligence, fintech, cybersecurity and defence technologies, where rapidly developing companies can require both specialist investors and significant capital to compete internationally.

BGK targets further investments before year-end

BGK sees the Inovo.vc commitment as part of a broader strategy to strengthen Poland's competitiveness and build a more established domestic venture capital ecosystem.

Jarosław Dąbrowski, a member of BGK's management board, said the latest deal is the fourth transaction completed through Future Tech Poland and represents another step in the bank's investment strategy. BGK wants institutional capital to reach some of Poland's most innovative companies through investment managers capable of supporting their development.

The programme is expected to continue deploying capital during 2026. Dąbrowski said BGK plans to reach more than 40% of Future Tech Poland's total allocation by the end of the year, pointing to further fund commitments as the initiative expands.

Increasing the size of domestic VC funds can give Polish start-ups greater access to capital at home, reducing the need for promising companies to rely entirely on foreign investors as they move through their early stages of development.

Inovo.vc looks for future global technology companies

Inovo.vc Managing Partner Tomasz Swieboda said the firm has spent more than a decade supporting early-stage founders across Poland and Central and Eastern Europe, with more than 70 teams receiving backing since 2014.

The investment firm's strategy is built around becoming an early institutional partner for technology founders and supporting them as they develop companies capable of becoming international leaders in their respective markets.

For Poland's wider technology sector, the €30 million commitment represents more than another venture capital transaction. It reflects an effort by European and Polish public financial institutions to build a deeper investment market in which locally based funds have enough capital to support ambitious companies for longer periods of their development.

As Future Tech Poland deploys more of its available funding, its impact will depend on whether those larger pools of institutional capital translate into stronger Polish technology companies capable of expanding across Europe and competing in global markets.