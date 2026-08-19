SEC Proposes Groundbreaking Framework for U.S. Crypto Regulation

The U.S. SEC has introduced a regulatory framework for crypto assets, aiming to exempt certain companies from securities rules. This proposal marks a significant move by Trump's administration seeking to ease crypto operations. The industry welcomes the move, though future administrations could alter these rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 02:06 IST
SEC Proposes Groundbreaking Framework for U.S. Crypto Regulation

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a new regulatory framework for crypto assets, a crucial step under President Donald Trump's administration. The proposal aims to exempt certain crypto companies from U.S. securities regulations, facilitating easier issuance of tokens and fundraising in the industry.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins stated the agency's goal of providing clear pathways for crypto entrepreneurs to raise capital under federal securities laws. This move aligns with President Trump’s focus on crypto sector reform, reflecting his administration’s departure from previous crackdowns.

While the proposal has been well-received within the industry, highlighted by statements from executives like Summer Mersinger of the Blockchain Association, it remains open to public comment for 60 days. Concerns linger, however, about potential changes by future administrations impacting the crypto industry's legal standing.

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