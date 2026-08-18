The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

The world needs more minerals to support energy security, industrial production and the clean-energy transition, yet extracting and processing those materials places heavy pressure on water systems, carbon budgets and local environments. The challenge is not simply to produce more, but to do so without locking vulnerable regions into rising environmental costs.

A new study shows how difficult that balance becomes when the system is hit by a major shock. "The Pandemic's Shock to the Mining Industry: A Counterfactual Analysis of Global Water–Carbon–Economy Linkages," published in the journal Environments, was authored by Zhen Wang, Xudong Yuan, Yulun Xiao, Jiaquan Zhang, Meihua Song, Lianhe Li, Lien-Chieh Lee and Chi-Hsiang Liu. The researchers examine how COVID-19 altered mining value, carbon emissions and water use across global supply chains, and what those disruptions reveal about the sector's structural resilience.

The pandemic temporarily reduced mining-related water and carbon footprints, but largely because economic activity contracted. Those environmental gains were not the product of structural decarbonization or improved resource efficiency, and many began to reverse as production recovered.

Pandemic Reduced Environmental Pressure, Mainly by Crushing Economic Activity

The study covers 164 countries and regions, representing more than 99.5% of global mining activity and associated environmental footprints. It combines an environmentally extended multi-regional input-output model with structural decomposition, inequality analysis and a GM (1,1)-Markov forecasting framework designed to compare pandemic and counterfactual no-pandemic trajectories.

The counterfactual results are striking. By 2025, China's modeled mining value falls from about US$3.77 trillion in the no-pandemic scenario to US$2.25 trillion under the pandemic trajectory, a contraction of roughly 40%. India records a decline of around 37%, while the United States shows a smaller but still substantial 13% reduction.

Environmental footprints decline at the same time. India records the largest modeled reduction in mining water footprint at 43.2%, followed by China at 24.3% and the United States at 10.6%. Carbon-footprint reductions are greatest in the United States at 40.2%, compared with 27.3% in China and 15.1% in India.

However, the key analytical point is that this was not a clean transition. It was a contraction-driven reduction in environmental pressure. Once activity resumed, carbon intensity rebounded sharply: the study finds that the carbon-intensity contribution to mining carbon-footprint change rose from +1.9% to +7.6% between 2022 and 2023, suggesting that recovery brought production back faster than it brought structural decarbonization.

Water and Carbon Burdens Stayed Unevenly Distributed

The study's post-pandemic mapping reveals a deep mismatch between where mining value is created and where environmental pressure accumulates. In 2023, China's mining value reached about US$1.9 trillion, accounting for 30.1% of the global total and nearly four times the level of the United States. All ten of the largest cross-border mining-value flows identified by the researchers involved China.

Yet water and carbon do not follow the same geography. Direct emissions account for 40% of the mining carbon footprint, while 87% of the mining water footprint is indirect, embedded through supply chains rather than consumed directly at the mine site. Kazakhstan records the world's largest mining water footprint at 13.3 billion cubic meters, followed by Ukraine at 11.3 billion and China at 10.5 billion.

The divergence reveals a structural imbalance in global mining. Countries can capture high-value processing and trade while carbon emissions, water consumption and other environmental burdens accumulate upstream in producing economies, energy systems and resource-intensive supply chains.

The analysis also identifies a tripolar pattern. Switzerland represents high-value, relatively low-environmental-pressure financial hubs; Brunei reflects carbon-linked resource-export economies; and Cambodia represents locations where mining-related water pressure is disproportionately severe. China, Russia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine emerge as especially important nodes in the water-carbon-value system.

Water Risk May Be Mining's Most Underestimated Systemic Vulnerability

The study finds that water stress is more spatially unequal than carbon pressure. Between 2018 and 2023, the Gini coefficient for mining water footprints remained extremely high, easing only from 0.655 to 0.637, while the carbon-footprint Gini moved from 0.395 to 0.398.

The difference matters because water scarcity is intensely local. Carbon emissions contribute to a global atmospheric problem, but water shortages can halt production directly, raise operating costs, disrupt electricity supply and trigger conflicts between mines, households and agriculture. This makes water availability not just an environmental concern but an operational and macroeconomic risk.

Kazakhstan and Ukraine illustrate the problem. Electricity, gas and water activities account for 88.3% and 87.6% of their mining water footprints respectively, compared with only 3.1% in China and 2.2% in Russia. The study links these patterns to water-intensive energy pathways and limited resilience in infrastructure and governance.

For policymakers and mining companies, the implication is clear: carbon strategy alone is insufficient. Water-footprint accounting, dry-processing technologies, mine-water recycling and closed-loop systems should become core resilience tools, particularly in arid and water-stressed mining regions. The authors explicitly call for tiered water-intensity reduction targets and stronger incentives for water-smart technologies.

The Next Mining Strategy Must Link Resilience, Decarbonization and Fairer Burden Sharing

The study's wider significance lies in how it reframes mining resilience. Supply-chain diversification, strategic stockpiles and regional processing are usually discussed as security tools. But the research shows that they also determine where environmental burdens are concentrated and who ultimately carries the costs of extraction and processing.

This is particularly important for developing countries and resource-rich economies in the Global South. As demand rises for copper, nickel, lithium and other transition minerals, poorer producer countries may capture only part of the value while absorbing large shares of water depletion, carbon emissions and local ecological risk. A diversification strategy that merely shifts extraction from one vulnerable country to another would improve geopolitical resilience without solving the underlying sustainability problem.

The authors therefore argue for greener electricity in mining, mine-site renewable integration, electrification, carbon pricing and more geographically diversified supply chains. They also call for international mechanisms that recognize cross-border water and carbon footprints, linking technology transfer and climate finance with greater responsibility from high-income mineral importers.

The study has limitations. Its counterfactual framework cannot fully separate COVID-19 from other post-2018 forces such as geopolitical conflict, commodity-price cycles and technological change, and the authors explicitly interpret the modeled differences as pandemic-associated rather than strictly causal.

Having said that, the study findings are relevant. The pandemic showed that mining's environmental footprint can fall quickly when production collapses, but that is not sustainable development. A genuine transition requires the industry to maintain economic value while cutting carbon intensity, reducing water dependence and distributing environmental responsibilities more fairly across supply chains.

For governments, investors and development institutions, that shifts the benchmark for success. The concern is no longer whether mining can recover from shocks, but whether it can recover differently, without rebuilding the same water-intensive, carbon-heavy and geographically concentrated system that made it vulnerable in the first place.