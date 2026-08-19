Iraq Aligns Strategies for Crude Oil Export Expansion

Iraq's cabinet has endorsed new processes for the export of Iraqi crude oil via specialized companies, both international and local. This strategic move is designed to broaden the nation's export avenues, according to a statement from the government.

The newly outlined contracts under this mechanism will be effective for a duration of three months, commencing on September 1. This development was confirmed after the recent cabinet meeting.

Such measures are anticipated to leverage Iraq's oil resources more efficiently and tap into a wider array of market opportunities as the country enhances its economic frameworks.