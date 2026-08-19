High-Stakes Dialogue: Carney and Trump Negotiate Trade Turmoil

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada held a crucial conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump to address rising tensions in trade negotiations. The leaders discussed the forthcoming imposition of hefty 50% tariffs on Canadian exports, a measure set to become effective at midnight on Wednesday.

This marks their second dialogue within a week, a testament to the high stakes and urgency surrounding these trade discussions. Carney's office released a statement outlining the details of their meeting, emphasizing the significance of the tariffs for Canada's economy.

The Canadian government braces for the impact as these tariffs are expected to affect multiple sectors, intensifying trade disputes and prompting swift diplomatic engagements. Both nations remain in a delicate balance, working towards a resolution that could redefine their economic relationship.