SEC Proposes New Regulatory Framework for Crypto Assets

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has unveiled a proposed regulatory framework aimed at reshaping how crypto assets are managed under federal law. This initiative marks a significant step by the Trump administration to provide the crypto industry with specific rules they've long pursued.

Under the proposal, certain crypto companies would be exempt from U.S. securities rules, simplifying the process of issuing tokens and raising funds. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins explained that this plan provides clear pathways for market players to raise capital, including a $5 million one-time exemption over four years and a $75 million exemption per 12-month span. However, companies must still maintain financial transparency and regular reporting.

The framework also introduces a 'safe harbor' clause that prevents specific crypto assets from being classified as investment contracts, provided they adhere to outlined conditions. This move aims to clarify legal boundaries and encourage growth and innovation in the crypto sector.