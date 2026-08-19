Minda Instruments Drives Make-in-India Momentum with New Display Module Manufacturing

Minda Instruments Limited, part of the Spark Minda Group, has secured approval from the Indian government to produce display module sub-assemblies domestically. This marks a shift away from reliance on imports for these components, and is a key step in India's mission to boost local manufacturing.

The approval was granted under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), as part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's latest batch of proposals. The green light allows Minda to establish a new facility dedicated to the assembly of TFT display modules, a move intended to shorten supply lines and insulate against global supply disruptions.

A projected investment of Rs 7,877 crore accompanies this initiative, expected to create 9,588 direct jobs. This development underscores Minda's longstanding role in India's automotive electronics sector, further cementing its position as a leading player with diverse partnerships and a robust R&D framework.