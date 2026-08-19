Minda Instruments Drives Make-in-India Momentum with New Display Module Manufacturing

Minda Instruments Limited, a subsidiary of Spark Minda Group, gains government approval to manufacture display modules domestically under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme, reducing dependence on imports. The initiative promises significant investment, job opportunities, and a stronger foothold in India's automotive electronics sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 10:59 IST
Minda Instruments Drives Make-in-India Momentum with New Display Module Manufacturing
Aakash Minda, Executive Director of Spark Minda receives the Government of India's ECMS approval from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for Minda Instruments' Display Module manufacturing initiative. Image Credit: ANI

Minda Instruments Limited, part of the Spark Minda Group, has secured approval from the Indian government to produce display module sub-assemblies domestically. This marks a shift away from reliance on imports for these components, and is a key step in India's mission to boost local manufacturing.

The approval was granted under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), as part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's latest batch of proposals. The green light allows Minda to establish a new facility dedicated to the assembly of TFT display modules, a move intended to shorten supply lines and insulate against global supply disruptions.

A projected investment of Rs 7,877 crore accompanies this initiative, expected to create 9,588 direct jobs. This development underscores Minda's longstanding role in India's automotive electronics sector, further cementing its position as a leading player with diverse partnerships and a robust R&D framework.

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh on the Fast Track to USD 1 Trillion Economy with Japan's Strategic Partnerships

Uttar Pradesh on the Fast Track to USD 1 Trillion Economy with Japan's Strat...

Global
2
QualityKiosk Expands to Hyderabad: A New Era in AI Engineering

QualityKiosk Expands to Hyderabad: A New Era in AI Engineering

Global
3
India's Auto Industry Faces Margin Squeeze Amid Strong Growth

India's Auto Industry Faces Margin Squeeze Amid Strong Growth

Global
4
Ukraine Exposes High-Level Corruption Network

Ukraine Exposes High-Level Corruption Network

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026