Swiss Voters Lean Away from Stricter Neutrality Stance

A new poll suggests that Swiss voters are inclined to reject a proposal that aims to tighten the country's definition of neutrality by preventing the issuance of economic sanctions or cooperation with NATO. The poll conducted for 20 Minuten and Tamedia found that nearly two-thirds of respondents disagreed with the initiative.

The neutrality initiative is supported by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP) but opposed by the government. It seeks a constitutional amendment to make neutrality 'perpetual and armed', barring cooperation with military alliances except in emergencies. This includes prohibiting participation in third-country wars and sanctions against aggressors, aside from U.N. measures.

Outside of the SVP, most Swiss political parties, including the centre-right FDP, oppose the initiative. They argue it could embolden hostile nations and would hinder Switzerland from supporting global peace efforts. A separate proposal for increasing food security also faces public rejection according to the same survey.