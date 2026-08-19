Ukraine Exposes High-Level Corruption Network

Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies announced on Wednesday the launch of an investigation targeting a 'criminal organisation'. The operation implicates current and former lawmakers, and reportedly involves top-level officials from the presidential office.

Details of the investigation remain sparse, as officials have yet to reveal the full scope of the operation. They assure the public that more information will be disclosed soon.

This move marks another chapter in Ukraine’s ongoing battle against corruption, with authorities determined to root out misuse of power at the highest levels.