Karnataka Minister Urges Patience Amid Cauvery Water Tensions

Karnataka's government, represented by Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy, acknowledges farmers' concerns over the Cauvery water dispute. The state urges patience pending the CWMA order, asserting their alignment with farmers. Amidst protests, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar plans discussions with Tamil Nadu's leadership to address the issue collaboratively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 11:41 IST
Karnataka Minister Urges Patience Amid Cauvery Water Tensions
Karnataka Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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On Wednesday, Karnataka Minister N Chaluvaraya Swamy reassured that the state government is acutely aware of the issues concerning the Cauvery river and its impact on farmers in Mandya and surrounding regions. He requested farmers to remain patient as they await the decision from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Minister Swamy addressed the ongoing farmer protests, highlighting that the state government stands by the agricultural community's concerns. Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who hails from the affected region, is set to discuss the matter further with Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister during his visit to Chennai, following a trip to Delhi.

Additionally, Minister Swamy criticized former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his remarks about Sonia Gandhi, labeling them as "shameful". Swamy emphasized that someone of Kumaraswamy’s stature should refrain from making such derogatory comments, considering his history as a two-time Chief Minister and a Union Minister.

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