Magellanic Cloud's Provigil Secures ₹8.90 Crore DFCCIL Contract

Magellanic Cloud Limited's subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a ₹8.90 crore contract from DFCCIL for an IP-based CCTV system, reinforcing its role in infrastructure e-surveillance. The project includes a five-year OPEX model and highlights growth in transportation security solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-08-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 13:55 IST
Magellanic Cloud's Provigil Secures ₹8.90 Crore DFCCIL Contract
Magellanic Cloud's Order Momentum Accelerates with ₹8.90 Crore DFCCIL Win, Further Strengthening Growth Momentum. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, India: Magellanic Cloud Limited, through its subsidiary Provigil Surveillance, has secured a Letter of Acceptance from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) for a significant infrastructure project in Ahmedabad. The contract, valued at ₹8.90 crore, marks a pivotal achievement for the company, coming shortly after a previous order from DFCCIL, showcasing increased trust in Provigil's capabilities.

The contract involves the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of an IP-based CCTV surveillance system over Five years. The surveillance system across various DFCCIL locations is part of the strategic growth of Provigil in bolstering security infrastructure while cementing its position in public sector transportation projects.

CEO Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma heralded the order as a testimony to Provigil's technological prowess. Backed by cutting-edge AI analytics and central command control, this acquisition fortifies the company's growth ambitions in digital security domains and promises long-term stakeholder value.

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