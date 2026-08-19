Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy Sparks Inquiry Into Past Negligence

In the wake of a tragic fire at a Kolkata hotel that killed at least nine, including five Bangladeshi nationals, CM Suvendu Adhikari announced a five-member Special Investigation Team. The probe aims to address past safety negligence and ensure justice for victims amidst ongoing rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:01 IST
Kolkata Hotel Fire Tragedy Sparks Inquiry Into Past Negligence
Visuals from the Kolkata fire (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Kolkata was plunged into mourning on Wednesday after a devastating fire engulfed a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street, leaving nine people dead, including a child, and injuring several others. Among the deceased were five Bangladeshi nationals, in the city for medical treatment.

In response, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari swiftly announced the formation of a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident. The Chief Minister highlighted the fire as a stark demonstration of the 'legacy of negligence' from the previous administration that ignored essential safety regulations.

Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission in Kolkata confirmed the loss of nationals and is in contact with the victims’ families. As rescue operations continue, Adhikari assured robust medical care for the injured and a diligent inquiry into compliance failures that may have triggered this disaster.

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