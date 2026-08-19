Russian Forces Seize Vodianske

Russian forces have captured Vodianske, a settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The report, however, could not be independently verified by Reuters. This event marks another development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with significant geopolitical implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:01 IST
Russian Forces Seize Vodianske

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, their forces have taken control of the settlement of Vodianske in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

These claims come amidst rising tensions and escalating conflict in the area, intensifying the geopolitical standoff between the two nations.

However, Reuters has not been able to confirm this battlefield report independently.

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