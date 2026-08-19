Tragic Collision on BR-373: A Fatal Encounter

A tragic head-on collision on Brazil's BR-373 highway resulted in the death of at least 21 people, all of whom were on a bus. The bus, affiliated with Imbituva's health department, collided with a truck, leaving the highway completely blocked. Local officials have yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 16:20 IST
Tragic Collision on BR-373: A Fatal Encounter
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A devastating collision on Brazil's BR-373 highway claimed the lives of at least 21 individuals and injured four others. The incident, involving a bus and a truck, took place in the southern state of Parana.

According to the road operator, Via Araucaria, all the deceased were passengers on the bus, which belonged to the Imbituva municipal health department. The highway has been completely blocked, with no timeline for clearing the wreckage.

Local media reported the bus's affiliation but noted that city authorities have not yet provided any statement or confirmation regarding the tragic accident.

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