Market Jitters: Geopolitical Tensions and Retail Earnings Steer Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures remained steady amid geopolitical tensions and domestic earnings reports following a tech selloff. Target and Lowe's faced market scrutiny, while Moderna shares soared. Government bond yields hit multi-decade highs, and stock valuations adjusted. Traders anticipate policy insights from upcoming Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 17:13 IST
Market Jitters: Geopolitical Tensions and Retail Earnings Steer Wall Street
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On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures maintained stability after Wall Street reeled from a tech-driven selloff. Investors are focused on geopolitical issues in the Middle East and upcoming domestic retailer earnings. Target dropped 1.3% premarket, despite improving annual sales forecasts, while Lowe's faces challenges as consumers curb discretionary spending.

Moderna experienced a significant surge, with shares up over 60% after its vaccine, developed alongside Merck's Keytruda, met primary goals in a trial. Simultaneously, U.S. bond yields reached their highest in decades, reflecting concerns over government debt and geopolitical tensions, thereby influencing policy decisions.

U.S. President Trump's assertion about the open Strait of Hormuz challenges Iran's claims, impacting Brent crude prices. Federal Reserve minutes may reveal further policy directions. Amidst earnings updates and AI sector scrutiny, investor sentiment wavers as inflation expectations and interest rate hikes linger.

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