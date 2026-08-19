Market Jitters: Geopolitical Tensions and Retail Earnings Steer Wall Street

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures maintained stability after Wall Street reeled from a tech-driven selloff. Investors are focused on geopolitical issues in the Middle East and upcoming domestic retailer earnings. Target dropped 1.3% premarket, despite improving annual sales forecasts, while Lowe's faces challenges as consumers curb discretionary spending.

Moderna experienced a significant surge, with shares up over 60% after its vaccine, developed alongside Merck's Keytruda, met primary goals in a trial. Simultaneously, U.S. bond yields reached their highest in decades, reflecting concerns over government debt and geopolitical tensions, thereby influencing policy decisions.

U.S. President Trump's assertion about the open Strait of Hormuz challenges Iran's claims, impacting Brent crude prices. Federal Reserve minutes may reveal further policy directions. Amidst earnings updates and AI sector scrutiny, investor sentiment wavers as inflation expectations and interest rate hikes linger.