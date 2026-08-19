Track Geometry Irregularity Preceded Train Derailment

Rail accident investigators have disclosed that a ‘track geometry irregularity’ was evident in CCTV footage just before a passenger train derailed in England last week, resulting in serious injuries to two individuals.

The forward-facing CCTV images from train 1F34, along with additional footage from earlier services on August 13, highlighted the presence of the irregularity at the point of derailment, according to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

Furthermore, there was evidence indicating prior track maintenance in the vicinity of the incident.