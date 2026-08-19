Track Geometry Irregularity Preceded Train Derailment

Investigators revealed that a 'track geometry irregularity' was captured on CCTV before a train derailment in England that injured two people. CCTV footage from various train services confirmed the irregularity's presence prior to the accident. Past maintenance activities were also noted in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 17:12 IST
Track Geometry Irregularity Preceded Train Derailment

Rail accident investigators have disclosed that a ‘track geometry irregularity’ was evident in CCTV footage just before a passenger train derailed in England last week, resulting in serious injuries to two individuals.

The forward-facing CCTV images from train 1F34, along with additional footage from earlier services on August 13, highlighted the presence of the irregularity at the point of derailment, according to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch.

Furthermore, there was evidence indicating prior track maintenance in the vicinity of the incident.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

Global
2
Migration Imperative: Low Birth Rates Drive Indian States to Seek New Solutions

Migration Imperative: Low Birth Rates Drive Indian States to Seek New Soluti...

India
3
NSE's IPO Greenlight and the Future of India's Capital Markets

NSE's IPO Greenlight and the Future of India's Capital Markets

Global
4
Helicopter Crash in Kenya Raises Safety Concerns

Helicopter Crash in Kenya Raises Safety Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026