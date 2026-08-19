Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment: Moderna and Merck's Successful Skin Cancer Trial

Moderna and Merck achieve significant progress in a late-stage trial for a skin cancer treatment combining Moderna's mRNA vaccine and Merck's Keytruda. The trial's interim results are promising, and the companies foresee substantial financial returns. This development signifies a breakthrough in Moderna's diversification beyond COVID-19 vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 17:18 IST
Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment: Moderna and Merck's Successful Skin Cancer Trial
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Moderna and Merck have reported a major advancement in the treatment of skin cancer with their combined use of an mRNA vaccine and Keytruda, an immunotherapy. The late-stage trial showed promising interim results, significantly boosting Moderna's stock by 60%.

The trial known as Intismeran met its primary and secondary goals of reducing cancer recurrence and preventing its spread. This development is a part of Moderna's strategy to diversify beyond its COVID-19 vaccine offerings, venturing into other vaccines such as those for flu and Lyme disease.

The cancer treatment, customized through analysis of individual tumor mutations, enrolled a sizable cohort of high-risk melanoma patients. Analysts anticipate significant financial gains from this therapy, potentially reaching $3 billion by 2035. These promising results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

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