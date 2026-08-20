MMC Ports Faces Controversy: New Chairman Linked to Epstein Revival

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's appointment as executive chairman of MMC Corporation's ports unit has ignited controversy due to his alleged connections with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The internal memo announcing his role aimed to highlight Bin Sulayem's expertise but overlooked concerns about his past associations. The memo, reviewed by Reuters, was sent to staff by MMC's CEO, Nazrul Mansor, emphasizing the need to elevate the ports' operations to international standards.

Despite concerns, Bin Sulayem's experience in driving growth and forming strategic partnerships was cited as a significant advantage in the role. MMC Ports operates seven strategic ports along the Malacca Strait, a crucial shipping lane. Critics have raised questions about governance and the stalled initial public offering, once touted as potentially Malaysia's largest in over a decade.

The appointment drew significant backlash on social media, with civil society groups urging the revocation of his role citing geopolitical risks. Malaysian authorities stated limitations in intervening with private firms, though MMC’s stake in the ports remains entirely Malaysian-owned. Notably, the delay in MMC Ports' stock market listing could impact the company's future growth strategy.