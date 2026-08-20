South Korea's Energy Investments in the U.S. to Ignite by Mid-September
South Korea is planning significant investments in the U.S. energy sector. According to Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, discussions are underway about these investments, with the first project possibly launching by mid-September, signaling a strong push in international energy collaborations.
South Korea is gearing up to make strategic investments in the U.S. energy sector, as revealed by Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Thursday. The discussions are reportedly advancing steadily.
Minister Kim outlined that these investments are part of the nation's broader economic strategy to strengthen ties with the U.S. and bolster energy capabilities.
Notably, the initial project in this significant investment plan is anticipated to commence around mid-September, underscoring South Korea's commitment to expanding its global energy footprint.