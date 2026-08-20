Building the Future: IIT Roorkee's Workshop on NBCS 2026

IIT Roorkee, in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hosted a significant workshop on the National Building Construction Standards (NBCS 2026). Held at the Lecture Theatre of Water Resources Development and Management in Roorkee, the event highlighted how these new standards can revolutionize construction practices across India.

The workshop was graced by IIT Roorkee Director Prof KK Pant as Chief Guest, with Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardisation) of BIS, presiding over the inauguration. The gathering brought together experts and stakeholders from IIT Roorkee and BIS to discuss the importance of understanding and implementing NBCS 2026 for promoting safe, resilient, and quality-driven construction.

Focusing on student and professional engagement, the workshop became a forum for exchanging ideas on integrating national standards with academic knowledge, research, and field-level implementation. Speakers emphasized the need for widespread awareness and adoption of these standards to ensure a robust infrastructure framework across the country.