Building the Future: IIT Roorkee's Workshop on NBCS 2026

IIT Roorkee and BIS co-hosted a workshop on NBCS 2026, highlighting its pivotal role in enhancing construction safety and quality. Experts discussed standard applications and academic integration, emphasizing collaboration for effective implementation of updated standards. Student engagement and practical understanding were underscored as key components for success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 14:31 IST
Building the Future: IIT Roorkee's Workshop on NBCS 2026
IIT Roorkee (Photo/IIT Roorkee Website) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Roorkee, in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hosted a significant workshop on the National Building Construction Standards (NBCS 2026). Held at the Lecture Theatre of Water Resources Development and Management in Roorkee, the event highlighted how these new standards can revolutionize construction practices across India.

The workshop was graced by IIT Roorkee Director Prof KK Pant as Chief Guest, with Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardisation) of BIS, presiding over the inauguration. The gathering brought together experts and stakeholders from IIT Roorkee and BIS to discuss the importance of understanding and implementing NBCS 2026 for promoting safe, resilient, and quality-driven construction.

Focusing on student and professional engagement, the workshop became a forum for exchanging ideas on integrating national standards with academic knowledge, research, and field-level implementation. Speakers emphasized the need for widespread awareness and adoption of these standards to ensure a robust infrastructure framework across the country.

TRENDING

1
Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

Kharge Criticizes PM CARES Fund Transparency Amid Surplus

India
2
AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

AFC/M23 Rebels Impose Ebola Movement Restrictions

Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

Supreme Court Upholds Delhi High Court's Eviction Order for DUSIB Land

India
4
Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Fidelity International's Strategic Retreat from China

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

Africa’s Mines Are Finding Real Returns From Digitalisation

Electricity Theft Is a $89 Billion Problem: Why Smarter AI Deployment Matters More Than Bigger Models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026