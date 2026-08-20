Bond Market Tensions Surface as Treasury Buyback Under Scrutiny

The bond market's brief respite seemed to evaporate on Thursday as U.S. government bonds experienced a sell-off, consequently pressuring stock markets. Investors are casting doubts on how successful the Treasury's intervention will be in controlling the bond market's volatility.

The yield on the 30-year U.S. government bond saw an increase, going up by 3.05 basis points to 5.2235% after a previous dip. This comes following the Treasury's pledge to repurchase more long-term debt, although experts suggest this move is a mere stopgap, not a comprehensive solution.

Global stock indices, including the MSCI index, experienced several days of decline, but some gains were recorded on Thursday. Meanwhile, the tech sector shows hope, bolstered by AI progress and spending, despite broader market challenges.