Africa’s Mines Are Finding Real Returns From Digitalisation

The race for critical minerals is forcing the global mining industry to solve a difficult equation: produce more of the metals needed for batteries, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and advanced manufacturing while cutting waste, environmental damage and workplace risks. For Sub-Saharan Africa, where many of these minerals are concentrated, the challenge is particularly consequential because the region's mines must remain globally competitive while operating amid uneven infrastructure, electricity reliability, skills availability and institutional capacity.

A new study suggests digital transformation can help bridge that gap, but only when technology becomes part of a broader organizational capability rather than a collection of isolated investments. Titled "Digitalisation and Sustainable Operational Performance in Sub-Saharan African Mining Companies: Evidence from Panel Data," the research was authored by Shabir Ahmed and Lawrence Ogechukwu Obokoh of the University of Johannesburg's Johannesburg Business School and published in the journal Sustainability.

Using longitudinal evidence from 48 mining companies across six African countries, the researchers find that greater reported adoption of digital technologies is consistently associated with stronger operational efficiency, better equipment performance, improved resource and environmental outcomes, and stronger occupational health and safety. The strongest relationship is not with futuristic autonomous mining systems, however, but with one of the industry's oldest operational problems: keeping expensive equipment running reliably.

Digitalisation Is Becoming a Core Mining Capability, Not an IT Upgrade

The study tracks 48 medium-sized and large mining companies operating in South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali and Madagascar between 2013 and 2022, covering 468 firm-year observations. Rather than measuring a single technology, it constructs a Digitalisation Index spanning artificial intelligence, Industrial Internet of Things, predictive maintenance, robotics and automation, cloud computing, digital twins, advanced analytics and broader digital integration.

The value of digital transformation rarely comes from installing one system in isolation. A sensor network may detect equipment deterioration, but the benefit depends on whether maintenance teams can act on the information; AI can optimize production, but only if data systems, managers and operational processes are capable of using the recommendations. The study therefore treats digitalisation as an organizational capability that links technology with decision-making, coordination and resource management.

The researchers also define performance more broadly than production or profit. Their Sustainable Operational Performance measure incorporates operational efficiency, equipment utilization and maintenance effectiveness, resource utilization and environmental sustainability, and occupational health and safety. This matters because modern mining companies increasingly face scrutiny not only over how much they produce, but how efficiently they use energy and water, how reliably they operate, and how well they protect workers.

The baseline analysis finds a positive and statistically significant relationship between digitalisation and overall sustainable operational performance. The Fixed Effects model reports a digitalisation coefficient of 0.287 and explains 67.1% of within-firm variation in the composite performance index. Because both measures are constructed indices, that coefficient should not be read as a simple 28.7% improvement; instead, it signals a strong positive association within the study's analytical framework.

The Biggest Payoff Appears Where Mining Loses Money Every Day

The study finds that equipment utilization and maintenance effectiveness show the strongest relationship with digitalisation, with a coefficient of 0.341. Operational efficiency follows at 0.315, while resource utilization and environmental sustainability records 0.268 and occupational health and safety 0.252. All four relationships are positive and statistically significant in the study's models.

Mining is exceptionally capital intensive, and unplanned equipment failure can disrupt production, raise repair costs and reduce returns on expensive assets. Predictive maintenance, continuous monitoring and advanced analytics can help companies identify faults earlier, optimize maintenance schedules and improve asset availability, meaning digital investments can generate measurable benefits before more ambitious transformation projects mature.

This is particularly relevant in Sub-Saharan Africa, where ageing equipment, constrained maintenance capacity and infrastructure disruptions can magnify the cost of downtime. The study's results imply that companies seeking a practical entry point into digital transformation may gain more from improving maintenance intelligence and operational visibility than from pursuing highly complex technologies simply because they appear more advanced.

Environmental and safety benefits appear more gradual. Digital tools are associated with better energy and water efficiency, emissions management and resource use, while safety gains can come through remote operations, automated monitoring, early hazard detection and predictive risk management. However, the smaller coefficients suggest that these outcomes also depend heavily on regulation, workforce training, safety culture, management commitment and institutional conditions beyond technology itself.

For African Governments, the Real Digital Mine Starts Outside the Mine Gate

Mining digitalisation cannot be treated solely as a corporate technology decision. Governments influence whether digital systems can function effectively through electricity reliability, broadband connectivity, cybersecurity rules, skills systems, research institutions and regulatory certainty. A mine equipped with advanced analytics still operates at a disadvantage if connectivity is weak, power is unreliable or the local workforce lacks the capabilities to manage sophisticated systems.

This creates an important development-policy opportunity. Instead of viewing digital mining incentives narrowly as support for individual companies, governments and development institutions could focus on shared infrastructure and capabilities that improve productivity across the broader industrial economy. Digital skills, reliable power, data infrastructure and cybersecurity capacity can benefit mining while also supporting manufacturing, logistics, energy and other sectors.

For mining executives, the findings similarly argue against fragmented technology procurement. The paper recommends combining digital investment with workforce capability development, organizational learning, process redesign, cybersecurity and change management. Predictive maintenance and operational analytics may offer earlier returns, but sustainable gains require companies to institutionalize the ability to learn from data and continuously adapt operating processes.

The development implications extend to the Sustainable Development Goals. The authors connect digital mining with SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, SDG 9 on industry, innovation and infrastructure, SDG 12 on responsible consumption and production, and SDG 13 on climate action. The connection is plausible because better resource efficiency, safer workplaces and stronger industrial productivity can support all four objectives, provided digitalisation complements rather than substitutes for effective environmental and labour governance.

The Evidence Is Stronger Than a Snapshot

Methodologically, the study goes beyond the cross-sectional surveys and case studies common in this area. It uses Fixed Effects models to control for time-invariant differences between companies and supplements them with System Generalized Method of Moments to address dynamic persistence and potential endogeneity. An alternative equally weighted Digitalisation Index also produces a positive result, suggesting the central finding does not depend solely on the original weighting method.

System GMM strengthens the robustness of the relationship but cannot rule out every possible source of endogeneity, while the Digitalisation Index is based on what companies report in annual and ESG disclosures. A company may use a technology without reporting it, meaning the index measures observable implementation rather than complete underlying digital maturity. The sample also consists of larger firms capable of producing sufficiently consistent corporate disclosures, which means the findings may not fully represent smaller miners or informal operations.

Future research could broaden the geographic and company coverage, incorporate primary operational data and examine how institutional quality, digital leadership and organizational readiness change the returns from technology adoption. The authors also identify generative AI, autonomous mining, digital twins and advanced analytics as areas requiring longer-term investigation.