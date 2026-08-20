Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers Opens New Showroom in Kerala Amidst Grand Celebrations

Boby Chemmanur International Jewellers, a brand with 163 years of trust, has expanded its presence in Kerala by opening a new showroom in Pala, Kottayam. The inauguration was graced by Malayalam actress Swasika, and the first sale was conducted by social worker Nisha Jose.

Notable attendees included V.K. Sreeraman, the PRO of Boby Chemmanur International Group, and several local dignitaries. A range of special offers marks the opening, such as a chance to win a Kia Seltos and diamond rings through a lucky draw. Customers also benefit from discounts on HUID-hallmarked gold jewellery and diamond jewellery.

The showroom boasts contemporary lightweight jewellery designs. Customers can sell old gold at competitive prices, while the Boche Fans Charitable Trust provided financial aid to underprivileged patients. The brand is managed by Dr. Boby Chemmanur, a Guinness World Record holder known for his philanthropy and social initiatives.