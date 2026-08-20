Drone Tensions: Houthis Target Saudi Arabia

In a recent escalation, Yemen's Houthis claimed responsibility for two drone attacks targeting a sensitive location at Najran Airport and an Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia. The Iran-aligned group made the announcement through their military spokesperson, Yahya Saree. Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm these reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 19:41 IST
Drone Tensions: Houthis Target Saudi Arabia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Escalating regional tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels announced on Thursday that they had executed two drone attacks in Saudi Arabia. The targets reportedly included a vital area at Najran Airport and an Aramco facility in the region.

The claims were made by the military spokesperson for the Iran-aligned group, Yahya Saree, who asserted the success of these attacks.

As of now, authorities in Saudi Arabia have not provided immediate confirmation or response to these allegations, leaving the situation's status unclear.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Tragic Collapse: Central African Republic Shuts Down Gold Mine

Global
2
Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Tragedy on the Water: Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Sokoto

Global
3
India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

India U20 Gears Up for AFC Qualifiers Following Friendly Stalemate

Global
4
India's Sweet Strategy: Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import and Sugar Export Ban

India's Sweet Strategy: Duty-Free Raw Sugar Import and Sugar Export Ban

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

Schools Should Redesign Learning, Not Retreat From AI

Debt, War, Pandemics and Climate: The New Architecture of Fiscal Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026