Drone Tensions: Houthis Target Saudi Arabia

Escalating regional tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels announced on Thursday that they had executed two drone attacks in Saudi Arabia. The targets reportedly included a vital area at Najran Airport and an Aramco facility in the region.

The claims were made by the military spokesperson for the Iran-aligned group, Yahya Saree, who asserted the success of these attacks.

As of now, authorities in Saudi Arabia have not provided immediate confirmation or response to these allegations, leaving the situation's status unclear.