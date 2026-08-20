Treasury's Dollar Dilemma: Market Reacts to Bond Buybacks

The U.S. dollar dropped to a three-month low against the euro on Thursday, rebounding slightly after the Treasury Department's intervention aimed at calming a volatile bond market. The department announced plans to double its buyback operations for 10- to 30-year bonds, a move intended to counteract the rising fiscal deficit concerns that led to increased long-term yields.

The announcement, however, sparked a selloff in the currency as traders grappled with fears of fiscal instability and higher inflation. The dollar index slipped marginally, and the euro and yen experienced contrasting movements. Market analysts, such as Sarah Ying from CIBC Capital Markets, noted the market's skepticism over the Treasury's actions, highlighting the possibility of further announcements without solid market confidence.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole symposium is anticipated to provide more insights on handling inflation. Investors expect Warsh to convey more substantial plans following mixed signals from the Fed's previous communications. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency markets saw positive reactions, with bitcoin reaching its highest value since June.