Treasury's Dollar Dilemma: Market Reacts to Bond Buybacks

The U.S. dollar experienced fluctuations against the euro, initially falling due to a Treasury Department announcement about doubling buybacks of long-term debt, which aimed to stabilize the bond market amid deficit concerns. The move stirred reactions as traders worried about fiscal policies, impacting the dollar's value and cryptocurrency gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 19:49 IST
Treasury's Dollar Dilemma: Market Reacts to Bond Buybacks
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The U.S. dollar dropped to a three-month low against the euro on Thursday, rebounding slightly after the Treasury Department's intervention aimed at calming a volatile bond market. The department announced plans to double its buyback operations for 10- to 30-year bonds, a move intended to counteract the rising fiscal deficit concerns that led to increased long-term yields.

The announcement, however, sparked a selloff in the currency as traders grappled with fears of fiscal instability and higher inflation. The dollar index slipped marginally, and the euro and yen experienced contrasting movements. Market analysts, such as Sarah Ying from CIBC Capital Markets, noted the market's skepticism over the Treasury's actions, highlighting the possibility of further announcements without solid market confidence.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole symposium is anticipated to provide more insights on handling inflation. Investors expect Warsh to convey more substantial plans following mixed signals from the Fed's previous communications. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency markets saw positive reactions, with bitcoin reaching its highest value since June.

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