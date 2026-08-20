US Declares Min Zin 'Wrongfully Detained' by China

The United States has officially declared Min Zin, a US citizen and Myanmar academic, as 'wrongfully detained' by Chinese authorities. Zin was taken into custody in Yunnan in June during his visit to China for an academic conference, an event he was attending at the invitation of the Chinese government.

Dylan Johnson, US Assistant Secretary of State, announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had determined Zin's detention was unjust after an extensive review process. Zin is now one of two US citizens labeled as wrongfully detained in China, joining Dr. Youlin Chen, as diplomatic tensions between the nations persist.

China alleged Zin was involved in activities deemed threatening to national security, although details remain scarce. In response, ISP-Myanmar, an organization founded by Zin, applauded the US decision and urged for Zin’s immediate release, highlighting the importance of safeguarding intellectual freedom and condemning the charges against him.