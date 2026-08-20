World Athletics Revolutionizes with Ultimate Championship Innovations

World Athletics has announced a series of groundbreaking innovations for the upcoming Ultimate Championship, set to take place in Budapest from September 11 to 13. These changes aim to rejuvenate the sport's appeal, particularly for younger audiences, and offer a more entertainment-focused spectacle.

One of the key innovations is a 'lane draft' for the 200 meters, where athletes will choose their preferred semi-final heats and lanes live, based on their world rankings. This change allows for more strategic decisions and adds an interactive element for both athletes and fans.

Furthermore, the Ultimate Championship will ensure decisive outcomes in vertical jumps like the high jump and pole vault, using jump-offs to resolve any ties. Broadcasts will be enhanced with augmented graphics, live win probabilities, and fan feedback, all designed to increase viewer engagement.