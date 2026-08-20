Tragedy on Nigeria's Waterways: Boat Capsize Claims Innocent Lives

A tragic accident unfolded in Nigeria's northwest Sokoto state as an overloaded boat capsized, claiming the lives of around 40 children, according to Abdulkadir Yusuf, a manager with the National Inland Waterways Authority.

Local officials confirmed the disaster occurred on Thursday morning as passengers traveled across the water, heading to either plant or harvest rice. Traditional community leader Sarkin Daji provided statements on the routine yet perilous journeys undertaken by villagers.

Efforts by local divers, as described by resident Nasiru Gorau, continue as the search for bodies persists. This calamity underscores the broader issue of unsafe operations of vessels within Nigeria, a persistent problem that has resulted in multiple tragedies, including a recent incident in January in Yobe state.