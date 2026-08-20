Mexico's Central Bank Maintains Interest Rate Amid Inflation Concerns

The board of Mexico's central bank, Banxico, has announced its decision to maintain the current interest rate of 6.5%, as revealed in the minutes from their recent August meeting. The bank cited a combination of falling inflation rates, a robust peso, and an economy still facing challenges as key factors in the decision.

While headline inflation has dropped to 3.10% for July's first half, core inflation remains at 3.95%. The board noted services prices as a concern, contributing to a revision of the inflation projection. They project that inflation will hit the target of 3% by the fourth quarter of 2027, aided by economic slack and strong monetary policy.

Despite some positive economic movements, such as GDP growth in the second quarter, the central bank continues to exercise caution due to a persistent output gap. Risks such as persistent service inflation, Middle East trade uncertainties, and potential impacts from El Niño could complicate the economic outlook.