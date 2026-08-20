Bond Market Turmoil Pressures Stocks Amid Treasury Buyback Moves

U.S. government bonds faced renewed selling pressure on Thursday, causing yields to rise again and applying stress on stock markets. The 30-year bond yield climbed 4 basis points to 5.225% after briefly dropping, despite the Treasury's efforts to repurchase longer-term debt.

Market analysts closely monitored these developments to evaluate the Treasury's capacity to halt a broader financial market slide. Globally, stock performances were varied; the MSCI index noted a small increase after consecutive losses, though major U.S. indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 dipped further. Lawrence Gillum, LPL Financial's chief fixed-income strategist, referred to the buyback scheme as a temporary fix rather than a comprehensive solution.

Meanwhile, oil price spikes further influenced market sentiment. Brent crude futures increased due to supply disruptions, exacerbating inventory concerns. Despite market volatility, AI investment in the tech sector remained robust with semiconductor stocks bouncing back. The Federal Reserve's recent minutes indicated persistent inflation worries, hinting at possible interest rate hikes if inflation fails to meet the 2% target.