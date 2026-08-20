Tensions and Diplomatic Dances: Reactions to US-South Korea Drill Reduction

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader, criticized South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's favorable reaction to the reduction of joint military drills with the U.S., calling it double-dealing. While Trump aimed to foster dialogue, Russia expressed approval, suggesting reduced conflict potential in the Asia-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 20:54 IST
Tensions and Diplomatic Dances: Reactions to US-South Korea Drill Reduction
Kim Yo Jong

Tension continues to bubble on the Korean Peninsula as Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, criticized South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's reaction to the curtailed military drills with the U.S., considering it double-dealing.

President Donald Trump's decision to reduce U.S. participation in the drills is seen as an attempt to facilitate dialogue with North Korea. Despite this diplomatic gesture, Kim lamented ongoing U.S. hostility towards Pyongyang.

Meanwhile, Russia has welcomed the U.S. decision, viewing it as a step towards reducing conflict potential in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The international dynamics continue to shift amid complex diplomatic engagements.

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